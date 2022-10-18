Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ: SVC) Disappoints Wall Street With 5.31% Stock Price Gain

In the last trading session, 2.52 million Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.13. With the company’s per share price at $7.74 changed hands at $0.39 or 5.31% during last session, the market valuation stood at $1.22B. SVC’s last price was a discount, traded about -58.01% off its 52-week high of $12.23. The share price had its 52-week low at $4.65, which suggests the last value was 39.92% up since then. When we look at Service Properties Trust’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.36 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.27 million.

Analysts gave the Service Properties Trust (SVC) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 3.20. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended SVC as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 1 rated the stock as Underweight. Service Properties Trust’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.33.

Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) trade information

Instantly SVC was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 41.76%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 7.99 on Monday, 10/17/22 added 5.31% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -11.95%, with the 5-day performance at 41.76% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) is 16.39% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 4.79 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.53 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $8.58, meaning bulls need an upside of 9.79% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, SVC’s forecast low is $6.75 with $11.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -42.12% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 12.79% for it to hit the projected low.

Service Properties Trust (SVC) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Service Properties Trust share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -10.62% over the past 6 months, a 297.06% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 4.30%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Service Properties Trust will rise 40.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 44.40% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 19.20% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 3 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $490.1 million. 3 analysts are of the opinion that Service Properties Trust’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022 will be $467.23 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $375.94 million. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 30.40%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -35.40%. The 2022 estimates are for Service Properties Trust earnings to decrease by -74.70%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 5.00% per year.

SVC Dividends

Service Properties Trust is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on November 03. The 10.34% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.80. It is important to note, however, that the 10.34% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.34% of Service Properties Trust shares while 82.55% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 83.67%. There are 82.55% institutions holding the Service Properties Trust stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 19.60% of the shares, roughly 32.36 million SVC shares worth $285.72 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 15.64% or 25.82 million shares worth $227.99 million as of Mar 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2022 were iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund. With 11.48 million shares estimated at $60.03 million under it, the former controlled 6.95% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund held about 4.81% of the shares, roughly 7.94 million shares worth around $64.44 million.