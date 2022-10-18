SentinelOne Inc. (NYSE: S) Stock Today – Analysts’ Views Are Different

In the last trading session, 3.83 million SentinelOne Inc. (NYSE:S) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $22.53 changed hands at $1.81 or 8.74% during last session, the market valuation stood at $6.65B. S’s last price was a discount, traded about -248.56% off its 52-week high of $78.53. The share price had its 52-week low at $18.64, which suggests the last value was 17.27% up since then. When we look at SentinelOne Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 3.35 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.67 million.

SentinelOne Inc. (NYSE:S) trade information

Instantly S was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -6.48%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 24.16 on Monday, 10/17/22 added 8.74% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -55.38%, with the 5-day performance at -6.48% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, SentinelOne Inc. (NYSE:S) is -14.88% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 13.62 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.8 days.

SentinelOne Inc. (S) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the SentinelOne Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -38.26% over the past 6 months, a 22.33% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 4.40%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for SentinelOne Inc. will rise 34.20%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -33.30% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 98.40% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 14 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $95.65 million. 14 analysts are of the opinion that SentinelOne Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Oct 2022 will be $108.09 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $45.75 million. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 109.10%.

The 2022 estimates are for SentinelOne Inc. earnings to decrease by -118.60%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at -5.44% per year.

S Dividends

SentinelOne Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on August 31.

SentinelOne Inc. (NYSE:S)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.51% of SentinelOne Inc. shares while 64.29% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 64.62%. There are 64.29% institutions holding the SentinelOne Inc. stock share, with Insight Holdings Group, Llc the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 17.39% of the shares, roughly 34.65 million S shares worth $1.34 billion.

Third Point, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 13.21% or 26.31 million shares worth $1.02 billion as of Mar 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2022 were Price (T.Rowe) Growth Stock Fund Inc. and First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF. With 7.08 million shares estimated at $274.11 million under it, the former controlled 3.55% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF held about 3.35% of the shares, roughly 6.67 million shares worth around $155.52 million.