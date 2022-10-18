Risk Capital Investors Should Consider Canopy Growth Corporation (NASDAQ: CGC).

In the last trading session, 16.16 million Canopy Growth Corporation (NASDAQ:CGC) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $2.53 changed hands at $0.18 or 7.66% during last session, the market valuation stood at $1.21B. CGC’s last price was a discount, traded about -530.83% off its 52-week high of $15.96. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.13, which suggests the last value was 15.81% up since then. When we look at Canopy Growth Corporation’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 19.68 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 12.78 million.

Analysts gave the Canopy Growth Corporation (CGC) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Underweight, calculated at a mean rating of 4.10. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 8 out of 17 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 6 recommended CGC as a Hold, 2 felt it is a Buy and 1 rated the stock as Underweight. Canopy Growth Corporation’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.22.

Canopy Growth Corporation (NASDAQ:CGC) trade information

Instantly CGC was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 4.98%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 2.67 on Monday, 10/17/22 added 7.66% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -71.02%, with the 5-day performance at 4.98% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Canopy Growth Corporation (NASDAQ:CGC) is -20.19% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 37.51 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 4.25 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $2.87, meaning bulls need an upside of 11.85% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, CGC’s forecast low is $1.55 with $10.20 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -303.16% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 38.74% for it to hit the projected low.

Canopy Growth Corporation (CGC) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Canopy Growth Corporation share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -57.76% over the past 6 months, a -767.50% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 2.70%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Canopy Growth Corporation will fall -133.30%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -950.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -1.90% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 14 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $87.77 million. 13 analysts are of the opinion that Canopy Growth Corporation’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022 will be $95.17 million. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -8.40%.

The 2022 estimates are for Canopy Growth Corporation earnings to decrease by -581.70%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 8.47% per year.

CGC Dividends

Canopy Growth Corporation is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on November 09.

Canopy Growth Corporation (NASDAQ:CGC)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 35.86% of Canopy Growth Corporation shares while 14.16% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 22.08%. There are 14.16% institutions holding the Canopy Growth Corporation stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 1.64% of the shares, roughly 7.88 million CGC shares worth $59.72 million.

ETF Managers Group, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.53% or 7.33 million shares worth $55.53 million as of Mar 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2022 were ETF Managers Tr-EFTMG Alternative Harvest ETF and Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx. With 7.33 million shares estimated at $55.53 million under it, the former controlled 1.53% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx held about 0.68% of the shares, roughly 3.25 million shares worth around $18.58 million.