Remitly Global Inc. (NASDAQ: RELY) Stock Could Make A -84.11% Loss

In the last trading session, 1.03 million Remitly Global Inc. (NASDAQ:RELY) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $10.32 changed hands at $0.67 or 6.94% during last session, the market valuation stood at $1.87B. RELY’s last price was a discount, traded about -301.16% off its 52-week high of $41.40. The share price had its 52-week low at $6.66, which suggests the last value was 35.47% up since then. When we look at Remitly Global Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.89 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.09 million.

Analysts gave the Remitly Global Inc. (RELY) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.60. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 8 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended RELY as a Hold, 7 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Remitly Global Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.13.

Remitly Global Inc. (NASDAQ:RELY) trade information

Instantly RELY was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -6.78%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 11.13 on Monday, 10/17/22 added 6.94% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -49.95%, with the 5-day performance at -6.78% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Remitly Global Inc. (NASDAQ:RELY) is -5.15% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 5.1 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.13 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $15.29, meaning bulls need an upside of 32.5% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, RELY’s forecast low is $12.00 with $19.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -84.11% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -16.28% for it to hit the projected low.

Remitly Global Inc. (RELY) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Remitly Global Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 0.39% over the past 6 months, a -15.63% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 5.30%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 34.20% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 6 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $149.01 million. 6 analysts are of the opinion that Remitly Global Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022 will be $158.09 million. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 45.30%.

The 2022 estimates are for Remitly Global Inc. earnings to decrease by -17.00%.

RELY Dividends

Remitly Global Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on August 03.

Remitly Global Inc. (NASDAQ:RELY)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 19.55% of Remitly Global Inc. shares while 56.83% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 70.65%. There are 56.83% institutions holding the Remitly Global Inc. stock share, with Naspers Ltd. the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 22.46% of the shares, roughly 37.34 million RELY shares worth $368.56 million.

Generation Investment Management LLP holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 6.66% or 11.08 million shares worth $109.32 million as of Mar 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of May 30, 2022 were MFS New Discovery Fund and JP Morgan Mid Cap Growth Fund. With 2.66 million shares estimated at $29.1 million under it, the former controlled 1.60% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, JP Morgan Mid Cap Growth Fund held about 1.21% of the shares, roughly 2.01 million shares worth around $19.84 million.