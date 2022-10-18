Redwood Trust Inc. (NYSE: RWT) – Analyst View Looks Different Today

In the last trading session, 1.28 million Redwood Trust Inc. (NYSE:RWT) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.22. With the company’s per share price at $6.17 changed hands at $0.07 or 1.15% during last session, the market valuation stood at $716.95M. RWT’s last price was a discount, traded about -129.66% off its 52-week high of $14.17. The share price had its 52-week low at $5.51, which suggests the last value was 10.7% up since then. When we look at Redwood Trust Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.47 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.78 million.

Analysts gave the Redwood Trust Inc. (RWT) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.90. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 10 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 2 recommended RWT as a Hold, 8 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Redwood Trust Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.28.

Redwood Trust Inc. (NYSE:RWT) trade information

Instantly RWT was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 10.38%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 6.47 on Monday, 10/17/22 added 1.15% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -53.22%, with the 5-day performance at 10.38% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Redwood Trust Inc. (NYSE:RWT) is -13.22% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 8.59 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 4.36 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $9.56, meaning bulls need an upside of 35.46% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, RWT’s forecast low is $7.50 with $13.50 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -118.8% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -21.56% for it to hit the projected low.

Redwood Trust Inc. (RWT) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Redwood Trust Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -35.73% over the past 6 months, a -72.11% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of -3.90%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Redwood Trust Inc. will fall -56.90%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -5.90% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 27.50% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 8 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $45.71 million. 8 analysts are of the opinion that Redwood Trust Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022 will be $44.98 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $42 million and $50 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 8.80%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -10.00%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 9.00%. The 2022 estimates are for Redwood Trust Inc. earnings to increase by 146.30%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 29.74% per year.

RWT Dividends

Redwood Trust Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between October 25 and October 31. The 14.91% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.92. It is important to note, however, that the 14.91% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Redwood Trust Inc. (NYSE:RWT)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.95% of Redwood Trust Inc. shares while 76.39% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 77.13%. There are 76.39% institutions holding the Redwood Trust Inc. stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 16.97% of the shares, roughly 20.42 million RWT shares worth $214.98 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 10.18% or 12.25 million shares worth $128.95 million as of Mar 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2022 were iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 8.55 million shares estimated at $65.92 million under it, the former controlled 7.11% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.75% of the shares, roughly 3.31 million shares worth around $34.89 million.