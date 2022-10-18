QNRX Stock: More Upside For Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ: QNRX)?

In the last trading session, 3.37 million Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:QNRX) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.70. With the company’s most recent per share price at $2.37 changing hands around $0.48 or 25.40% at last look, the market valuation stands at $9.07M. QNRX’s current price is a discount, trading about -8259.49% off its 52-week high of $198.12. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.65, which suggests the last value was 30.38% up since then. When we look at Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.19 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.44 million.

Analysts gave the Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (QNRX) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended QNRX as a Hold, 4 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight.

Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:QNRX) trade information

Instantly QNRX is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action -4.55%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 2.6000 on Monday, 10/17/22 added 25.40% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -91.69%, with the 5-day performance at -4.55% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:QNRX) is -48.36% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 34440.0 shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.01 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $12.50, meaning bulls need an upside of 81.04% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, QNRX’s forecast low is $8.00 with $20.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -743.88% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -237.55% for it to hit the projected low.

Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (QNRX) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -86.62% over the past 6 months, a 85.42% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 11.50%.

QNRX Dividends

Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on August 18.

Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:QNRX)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 2.42% of Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd. shares while 7.85% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 8.04%. There are 7.85% institutions holding the Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd. stock share, with Renaissance Technologies, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held 0.11% of the shares, roughly 5195.0 QNRX shares worth $12727.0.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.04% or 1760.0 shares worth $4312.0 as of Jun 29, 2022.

With 1151.0 shares estimated at $2819.0 under it, the former controlled 0.02% of total outstanding shares.