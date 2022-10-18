Otonomo Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: OTMO) Is Worth A Shot If You’re A Risk-Capital Investor

In the last trading session, 2.79 million Otonomo Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:OTMO) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $0.27 changed hands at $0.04 or 19.21% during last session, the market valuation stood at $39.07M. OTMO’s last price was a discount, traded about -2107.41% off its 52-week high of $5.96. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.20, which suggests the last value was 25.93% up since then. When we look at Otonomo Technologies Ltd.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.56 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 623.26K.

Analysts gave the Otonomo Technologies Ltd. (OTMO) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.30. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended OTMO as a Hold, 2 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Otonomo Technologies Ltd.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.13.

Otonomo Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:OTMO) trade information

Instantly OTMO was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -1.46%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 0.2940 on Monday, 10/17/22 added 19.21% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -93.40%, with the 5-day performance at -1.46% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Otonomo Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:OTMO) is -27.42% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.14 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.3 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $1.70, meaning bulls need an upside of 84.12% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, OTMO’s forecast low is $0.60 with $2.50 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -825.93% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -122.22% for it to hit the projected low.

Otonomo Technologies Ltd. (OTMO) estimates and forecasts

Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 662.60% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $1.57 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Otonomo Technologies Ltd.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022 will be $4 million.

The 2022 estimates are for Otonomo Technologies Ltd. earnings to decrease by -24.40%.

OTMO Dividends

Otonomo Technologies Ltd. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on August 17.

Otonomo Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:OTMO)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 29.67% of Otonomo Technologies Ltd. shares while 56.10% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 79.77%. There are 56.10% institutions holding the Otonomo Technologies Ltd. stock share, with Deer Management Co. LLC the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 14.73% of the shares, roughly 19.47 million OTMO shares worth $38.36 million.

Senvest Management LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 2.75% or 3.64 million shares worth $7.17 million as of Mar 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2022 were Smallcap World Fund and Fidelity Select Portfolios – Technology. With 2.8 million shares estimated at $5.52 million under it, the former controlled 2.12% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Select Portfolios – Technology held about 0.79% of the shares, roughly 1.05 million shares worth around $1.37 million.