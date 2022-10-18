Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE: NU) Stock: Performance and Outlook

In the last trading session, 16.89 million Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $4.39 changed hands at $0.27 or 6.55% during last session, the market valuation stood at $20.60B. NU’s last price was a discount, traded about -178.82% off its 52-week high of $12.24. The share price had its 52-week low at $3.26, which suggests the last value was 25.74% up since then. When we look at Nu Holdings Ltd.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 32.32 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 28.76 million.

Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU) trade information

Instantly NU was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 2.33%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 4.45 on Monday, 10/17/22 added 6.55% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -53.20%, with the 5-day performance at 2.33% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU) is -16.86% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 102.95 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 5.14 days.

Nu Holdings Ltd. (NU) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Nu Holdings Ltd. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -36.28% over the past 6 months, a 0.00% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 12.80%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 120.10% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 7 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $908.87 million. 6 analysts are of the opinion that Nu Holdings Ltd.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022 will be $985.35 million.

The 2022 estimates are for Nu Holdings Ltd. earnings to increase by 3.80%.

NU Dividends

Nu Holdings Ltd. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on August 15.

Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 8.21% of Nu Holdings Ltd. shares while 68.09% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 74.17%. There are 68.09% institutions holding the Nu Holdings Ltd. stock share, with Sc Us (ttgp), Ltd. the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 16.05% of the shares, roughly 555.45 million NU shares worth $4.29 billion.

Galileo (PTC) Ltd holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 12.01% or 415.54 million shares worth $3.21 billion as of Mar 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2022 were New World Fund, Inc. and Europacific Growth Fund. With 28.9 million shares estimated at $108.07 million under it, the former controlled 0.84% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Europacific Growth Fund held about 0.58% of the shares, roughly 20.0 million shares worth around $74.82 million.