MP Materials Corp. (NYSE: MP): Is It A Life-Changing Stock?

In the last trading session, 0.62 million MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $29.02 changing hands around $1.09 or 3.90% at last look, the market valuation stands at $5.34B. MP’s current price is a discount, trading about -107.41% off its 52-week high of $60.19. The share price had its 52-week low at $26.19, which suggests the last value was 9.75% up since then. When we look at MP Materials Corp.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.46 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.33 million.

Analysts gave the MP Materials Corp. (MP) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.80. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 12 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended MP as a Hold, 10 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. MP Materials Corp.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.33.

MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) trade information

Instantly MP is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action -7.88%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 29.75 on Monday, 10/17/22 added 3.90% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -38.51%, with the 5-day performance at -7.88% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) is -10.99% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 11.48 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 4.1 days.

MP Materials Corp. (MP) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the MP Materials Corp. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -40.03% over the past 6 months, a 59.34% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 11.70%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for MP Materials Corp. will rise 94.10%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 18.50% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 63.00% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 8 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $128.75 million. 8 analysts are of the opinion that MP Materials Corp.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022 will be $125.91 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $58.58 million. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 119.80%.

The 2022 estimates are for MP Materials Corp. earnings to increase by 359.70%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 33.55% per year.

MP Dividends

MP Materials Corp. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between November 02 and November 07.

MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 18.34% of MP Materials Corp. shares while 69.79% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 85.47%. There are 69.79% institutions holding the MP Materials Corp. stock share, with JHL Capital Group, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 21.50% of the shares, roughly 38.18 million MP shares worth $2.19 billion.

QVT Financial LP holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 9.56% or 16.97 million shares worth $973.28 million as of Mar 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2022 were SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Metals & Mining ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 2.65 million shares estimated at $85.11 million under it, the former controlled 1.49% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 1.45% of the shares, roughly 2.58 million shares worth around $147.98 million.