MFA Financial Inc. (NYSE: MFA): Can It Make A Huge Gain?

In the last trading session, 1.49 million MFA Financial Inc. (NYSE:MFA) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.80. With the company’s per share price at $8.55 changed hands at $0.16 or 1.91% during last session, the market valuation stood at $879.62M. MFA’s last price was a discount, traded about -122.92% off its 52-week high of $19.06. The share price had its 52-week low at $7.15, which suggests the last value was 16.37% up since then. When we look at MFA Financial Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.99 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.75 million.

MFA Financial Inc. (NYSE:MFA) trade information

Instantly MFA was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 17.93%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 8.74 on Monday, 10/17/22 added 1.91% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -53.12%, with the 5-day performance at 17.93% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, MFA Financial Inc. (NYSE:MFA) is -22.27% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 3.71 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.9 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $12.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 28.75% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, MFA’s forecast low is $10.00 with $15.50 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -81.29% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -16.96% for it to hit the projected low.

MFA Financial Inc. (MFA) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the MFA Financial Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -42.42% over the past 6 months, a -142.80% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of -3.90%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for MFA Financial Inc. will fall -101.90%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -64.80% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -41.10% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 4 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $54.95 million. 4 analysts are of the opinion that MFA Financial Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022 will be $61 million. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 48.70%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -3.80%. The 2022 estimates are for MFA Financial Inc. earnings to increase by 141.90%.

MFA Dividends

MFA Financial Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between November 03 and November 07. The 20.58% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 1.76. It is important to note, however, that the 20.58% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

MFA Financial Inc. (NYSE:MFA)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.61% of MFA Financial Inc. shares while 64.21% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 64.60%. There are 64.21% institutions holding the MFA Financial Inc. stock share, with Starwood Capital Group Management, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 10.38% of the shares, roughly 10.64 million MFA shares worth $171.49 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 9.80% or 10.04 million shares worth $161.85 million as of Mar 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Apr 29, 2022 were Fidelity Real Estate Income Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 5.1 million shares estimated at $72.67 million under it, the former controlled 4.98% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.87% of the shares, roughly 2.94 million shares worth around $47.35 million.