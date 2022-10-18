Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE: LU): How To Buy And When To Buy And Its Performance & Trends

In the last trading session, 17.81 million Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $1.89 changed hands at -$0.08 or -4.06% during last session, the market valuation stood at $4.41B. LU’s last price was a discount, traded about -303.17% off its 52-week high of $7.62. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.93, which suggests the last value was -2.12% down since then. When we look at Lufax Holding Ltd’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 13.97 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 7.39 million.

Analysts gave the Lufax Holding Ltd (LU) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 1.90. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 17 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 4 recommended LU as a Hold, 12 felt it is a Buy and 1 rated the stock as Underweight. Lufax Holding Ltd’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.23.

Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU) trade information

Instantly LU was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -14.86%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 2.3500 on Monday, 10/17/22 subtracted -4.06% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -66.43%, with the 5-day performance at -14.86% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU) is -46.31% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 26.09 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.58 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $42.54, meaning bulls need an upside of 95.56% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, LU’s forecast low is $22.19 with $59.41 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -3043.39% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -1074.07% for it to hit the projected low.

Lufax Holding Ltd (LU) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Lufax Holding Ltd share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -65.06% over the past 6 months, a -24.55% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of -7.90%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Lufax Holding Ltd will fall -20.70%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 0.90% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 3 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $2.36 billion. 2 analysts are of the opinion that Lufax Holding Ltd’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022 will be $2.52 billion.

The 2022 estimates are for Lufax Holding Ltd earnings to increase by 12.60%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0.10% per year.

LU Dividends

Lufax Holding Ltd is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between November 07 and November 11. The 8.99% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.17. It is important to note, however, that the 8.99% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.57% of Lufax Holding Ltd shares while 15.82% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 15.91%. There are 15.82% institutions holding the Lufax Holding Ltd stock share, with Capital World Investors the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 2.47% of the shares, roughly 56.47 million LU shares worth $314.54 million.

Capital Research Global Investors holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.42% or 32.38 million shares worth $180.35 million as of Mar 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2022 were Capital World Growth and Income Fund and KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF. With 40.19 million shares estimated at $241.12 million under it, the former controlled 1.76% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF held about 0.83% of the shares, roughly 18.94 million shares worth around $105.48 million.