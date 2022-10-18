Let’s Talk About Haleon plc (NYSE: HLN)’s Outlook

In the last trading session, 1.68 million Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $6.05 changed hands at -$0.01 or -0.25% at last look, the market valuation stands at $27.83B. HLN’s current price is a discount, trading about -40.5% off its 52-week high of $8.50. The share price had its 52-week low at $5.59, which suggests the last value was 7.6% up since then. When we look at Haleon plc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 7.54 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 8.54 million.

Analysts gave the Haleon plc (HLN) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 14 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 7 recommended HLN as a Hold, 6 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight.

Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN) trade information

Instantly HLN was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action 1.68%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 6.16 on Monday, 10/17/22 subtracted -0.25% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -19.20%, with the 5-day performance at 1.68% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN) is 3.06% up.

Haleon plc (HLN) estimates and forecasts

The 2022 estimates are for Haleon plc earnings to increase by 21.40%.

HLN Dividends

Haleon plc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in November.

Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 6.40% of Haleon plc shares while 0.00% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 0.00%.