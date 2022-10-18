Let’s Jump Into The RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE: RLX) Stock Forecast

In the last trading session, 5.61 million RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $1.09 changed hands at $0.06 or 5.83% during last session, the market valuation stood at $1.79B. RLX’s last price was a discount, traded about -493.58% off its 52-week high of $6.47. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.92, which suggests the last value was 15.6% up since then. When we look at RLX Technology Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 7.12 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 5.50 million.

RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX) trade information

Instantly RLX was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 11.89%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 1.2000 on Monday, 10/17/22 added 5.83% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -72.05%, with the 5-day performance at 11.89% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX) is -9.17% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 21.11 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.24 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $36.34, meaning bulls need an upside of 97.0% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, RLX’s forecast low is $24.33 with $48.36 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -4336.7% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -2132.11% for it to hit the projected low.

RLX Technology Inc. (RLX) estimates and forecasts

Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -30.40% down from the last financial year.

The 2022 estimates are for RLX Technology Inc. earnings to decrease by -30.40%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 14.07% per year.

RLX Dividends

RLX Technology Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between December 01 and December 05.

RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 39.34% of RLX Technology Inc. shares while 31.42% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 51.79%. There are 31.42% institutions holding the RLX Technology Inc. stock share, with IDG China Venture Capital Fund V Associates L.P. the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held 6.46% of the shares, roughly 60.07 million RLX shares worth $127.95 million.

Wildcat Capital Management, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 3.32% or 30.89 million shares worth $55.3 million as of Mar 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Apr 29, 2022 were Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk and Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx. With 10.33 million shares estimated at $20.96 million under it, the former controlled 1.11% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx held about 1.01% of the shares, roughly 9.35 million shares worth around $18.99 million.