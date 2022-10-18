Kaival Brands Innovations Group Inc. (NASDAQ: KAVL): Performance Report And Growth Forecast

In the last trading session, 0.67 million Kaival Brands Innovations Group Inc. (NASDAQ:KAVL) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 3.18. With the company’s most recent per share price at $1.45 changing hands around $0.02 or 1.40% at last look, the market valuation stands at $76.98M. KAVL’s current price is a discount, trading about -143.45% off its 52-week high of $3.53. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.52, which suggests the last value was 64.14% up since then. When we look at Kaival Brands Innovations Group Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.17 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.55 million.

Analysts gave the Kaival Brands Innovations Group Inc. (KAVL) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended KAVL as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Kaival Brands Innovations Group Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.02.

Kaival Brands Innovations Group Inc. (NASDAQ:KAVL) trade information

Instantly KAVL is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 32.41%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 1.6600 on Monday, 10/17/22 added 1.40% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 91.87%, with the 5-day performance at 32.41% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Kaival Brands Innovations Group Inc. (NASDAQ:KAVL) is 19.17% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.22 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.32 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $3.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 51.67% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, KAVL’s forecast low is $3.00 with $3.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -106.9% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -106.9% for it to hit the projected low.

Kaival Brands Innovations Group Inc. (KAVL) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $3.5 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Kaival Brands Innovations Group Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Oct 2022 will be $5 million.

The 2022 estimates are for Kaival Brands Innovations Group Inc. earnings to decrease by -377.20%.

KAVL Dividends

Kaival Brands Innovations Group Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on September 12.

Kaival Brands Innovations Group Inc. (NASDAQ:KAVL)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 55.24% of Kaival Brands Innovations Group Inc. shares while 3.22% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 7.20%. There are 3.22% institutions holding the Kaival Brands Innovations Group Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 3.23% of the shares, roughly 0.76 million KAVL shares worth $1.08 million.

Geode Capital Management, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.51% or 0.12 million shares worth $0.17 million as of Mar 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 0.6 million shares estimated at $0.86 million under it, the former controlled 2.55% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.66% of the shares, roughly 0.15 million shares worth around $0.22 million.