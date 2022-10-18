Is Owens & Minor Inc. (NYSE: OMI) A Good Investment Or A Disaster?

In the last trading session, 0.59 million Owens & Minor Inc. (NYSE:OMI) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.68. With the company’s most recent per share price at $17.39 changing hands around $0.87 or 5.27% at last look, the market valuation stands at $1.26B. OMI’s current price is a discount, trading about -182.4% off its 52-week high of $49.11. The share price had its 52-week low at $14.10, which suggests the last value was 18.92% up since then. When we look at Owens & Minor Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.55 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 815.64K.

Owens & Minor Inc. (NYSE:OMI) trade information

Instantly OMI is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action -28.30%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 18.51 on Monday, 10/17/22 added 5.27% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -62.02%, with the 5-day performance at -28.30% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Owens & Minor Inc. (NYSE:OMI) is -34.37% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 6.64 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 10.12 days.

Owens & Minor Inc. (OMI) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Owens & Minor Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -61.71% over the past 6 months, a -39.02% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 2.70%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Owens & Minor Inc. will fall -28.30%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 4.10% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 3.80% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 4 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $2.54 billion. 4 analysts are of the opinion that Owens & Minor Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022 will be $2.57 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $2.49 billion and $2.46 billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 2.20%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 4.50%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 10.70%. The 2022 estimates are for Owens & Minor Inc. earnings to increase by 111.70%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 3.28% per year.

OMI Dividends

Owens & Minor Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on November 02. The 0.06% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.01. It is important to note, however, that the 0.06% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Owens & Minor Inc. (NYSE:OMI)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 3.02% of Owens & Minor Inc. shares while 103.68% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 106.91%. There are 103.68% institutions holding the Owens & Minor Inc. stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 15.63% of the shares, roughly 11.9 million OMI shares worth $523.7 million.

FMR, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 13.09% or 9.96 million shares worth $438.54 million as of Mar 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2022 were iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Fidelity Small Cap Value Fund. With 5.39 million shares estimated at $169.54 million under it, the former controlled 7.08% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Small Cap Value Fund held about 2.79% of the shares, roughly 2.12 million shares worth around $75.42 million.