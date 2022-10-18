Is Oblong Inc. (NASDAQ: OBLG) Potentially Life-Changing Stock?

In the last trading session, 8.89 million Oblong Inc. (NASDAQ:OBLG) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.17. With the company’s per share price at $0.36 changed hands at $0.13 or 54.38% during last session, the market valuation stood at $10.96M. OBLG’s last price was a discount, traded about -511.11% off its 52-week high of $2.20. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.13, which suggests the last value was 63.89% up since then. When we look at Oblong Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 4.15 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 945.28K.

Analysts gave the Oblong Inc. (OBLG) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended OBLG as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Oblong Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

Oblong Inc. (NASDAQ:OBLG) trade information

Instantly OBLG was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 113.09%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 0.4141 on Monday, 10/17/22 added 54.38% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -65.08%, with the 5-day performance at 113.09% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Oblong Inc. (NASDAQ:OBLG) is 60.37% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 39480.0 shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.18 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $1.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 64.0% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, OBLG’s forecast low is $1.00 with $1.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -177.78% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -177.78% for it to hit the projected low.

Oblong Inc. (OBLG) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Oblong Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -30.96% over the past 6 months, a -21.62% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 1.80%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -49.50% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $1.97 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Oblong Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022 will be $1.53 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $3.92 million and $3.67 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -49.70%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -58.30%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 18.10%. The 2022 estimates are for Oblong Inc. earnings to increase by 75.20%.

OBLG Dividends

Oblong Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between November 08 and November 14.

Oblong Inc. (NASDAQ:OBLG)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 9.90% of Oblong Inc. shares while 52.05% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 57.76%. There are 52.05% institutions holding the Oblong Inc. stock share, with Foundry Group, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held 25.44% of the shares, roughly 7.84 million OBLG shares worth $2.43 million.

StepStone Group LP holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 11.98% or 3.69 million shares worth $2.42 million as of Mar 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. With 0.35 million shares estimated at $0.23 million under it, the former controlled 1.14% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.24% of the shares, roughly 73548.0 shares worth around $25087.0.