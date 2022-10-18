Is Bright Minds Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: DRUG) Stock Ready To Get A Higher Bid?

In the last trading session, 1.26 million Bright Minds Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:DRUG) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $1.00 changed hands at $0.09 or 9.88% during last session, the market valuation stood at $18.02M. DRUG’s last price was a discount, traded about -795.0% off its 52-week high of $8.95. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.75, which suggests the last value was 25.0% up since then. When we look at Bright Minds Biosciences Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.62 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 11.95 million.

Bright Minds Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:DRUG) trade information

Instantly DRUG was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. The jump to weekly highs of 1.0900 on Monday, 10/17/22 added 9.88% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -68.45%. However, in the 30-day time frame, Bright Minds Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:DRUG) is -33.33% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 32920.0 shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.25 days.

DRUG Dividends

Bright Minds Biosciences Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in November.

Bright Minds Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:DRUG)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 46.91% of Bright Minds Biosciences Inc. shares while 8.73% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 16.44%. There are 8.73% institutions holding the Bright Minds Biosciences Inc. stock share, with AdvisorShares Investments, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 1.74% of the shares, roughly 0.21 million DRUG shares worth $0.31 million.

Ikarian Capital, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.89% or 0.11 million shares worth $0.16 million as of Mar 30, 2022.

With 0.29 million shares estimated at $0.23 million under it, the former controlled 2.44% of total outstanding shares.