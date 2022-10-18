Is Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s (NASDAQ: AMLX) Stock Due For A Strong Run?

In the last trading session, 1.39 million Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AMLX) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $35.75 changed hands at $1.21 or 3.50% during last session, the market valuation stood at $2.40B. AMLX’s last price was a discount, traded about -0.42% off its 52-week high of $35.90. The share price had its 52-week low at $6.51, which suggests the last value was 81.79% up since then. When we look at Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.0 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.51 million.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AMLX) trade information

Instantly AMLX was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 4.65%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 37.05 on Monday, 10/17/22 added 3.50% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 97.84%, with the 5-day performance at 4.65% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AMLX) is 21.68% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 3.66 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 4.52 days.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMLX) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 238.22% over the past 6 months, a 73.03% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 11.50%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 2,212.30% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 3 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $80k. 3 analysts are of the opinion that Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022 will be $1.55 million.

The 2022 estimates are for Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings to decrease by -108.00%.

AMLX Dividends

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on August 11.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AMLX)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 30.16% of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares while 52.97% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 75.84%. There are 52.97% institutions holding the Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock share, with Viking Global Investors, L.P. the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 12.25% of the shares, roughly 7.17 million AMLX shares worth $92.14 million.

Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 4.71% or 2.76 million shares worth $35.42 million as of Mar 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund. With 0.33 million shares estimated at $4.3 million under it, the former controlled 0.57% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund held about 0.48% of the shares, roughly 0.28 million shares worth around $3.62 million.