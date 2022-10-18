Is Akanda Corp. (NASDAQ: AKAN) Stock Ready To Get A Higher Bid?

In the last trading session, 1.93 million Akanda Corp. (NASDAQ:AKAN) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $0.26 changed hands at $0.01 or 5.48% during last session, the market valuation stood at $8.44M. AKAN’s last price was a discount, traded about -11823.08% off its 52-week high of $31.00. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.21, which suggests the last value was 19.23% up since then. When we look at Akanda Corp.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.02 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 930.82K.

Akanda Corp. (NASDAQ:AKAN) trade information

Instantly AKAN was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -4.27%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 0.2910 on Monday, 10/17/22 added 5.48% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -97.49%, with the 5-day performance at -4.27% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Akanda Corp. (NASDAQ:AKAN) is -57.12% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.4 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.49 days.

AKAN Dividends

Akanda Corp. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in November.

Akanda Corp. (NASDAQ:AKAN)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 72.86% of Akanda Corp. shares while 1.16% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 4.28%. There are 1.16% institutions holding the Akanda Corp. stock share, with Millennium Management LLC the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 0.08% of the shares, roughly 23795.0 AKAN shares worth $0.19 million.

Jane Street Group, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.04% or 11129.0 shares worth $88364.0 as of Mar 30, 2022.