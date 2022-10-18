Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: IOVA): Performance Report And Growth Forecast

In the last trading session, 2.04 million Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.53. With the company’s per share price at $9.44 changed hands at $0.59 or 6.67% during last session, the market valuation stood at $1.54B. IOVA’s last price was a discount, traded about -195.97% off its 52-week high of $27.94. The share price had its 52-week low at $6.18, which suggests the last value was 34.53% up since then. When we look at Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.21 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.30 million.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) trade information

Instantly IOVA was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 9.13%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 9.51 added 6.67% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -50.55%, with the 5-day performance at 9.13% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) is -12.92% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 19.94 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.79 days.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. (IOVA) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -41.58% over the past 6 months, a -13.45% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 2.40%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. will fall -15.10%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -12.70% for the next quarter.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -3.80%. The 2022 estimates are for Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. earnings to decrease by -18.90%.

IOVA Dividends

Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between November 02 and November 07.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.47% of Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. shares while 104.70% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 105.19%. There are 104.70% institutions holding the Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 7.85% of the shares, roughly 12.34 million IOVA shares worth $205.49 million.

Perceptive Advisors Llc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 7.76% or 12.2 million shares worth $203.15 million as of Mar 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2022 were SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and Hartford Mid Cap Fund. With 8.63 million shares estimated at $95.25 million under it, the former controlled 5.49% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Hartford Mid Cap Fund held about 3.70% of the shares, roughly 5.81 million shares worth around $88.06 million.