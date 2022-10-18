Investor Confidence Inclines As Liquid Media Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: YVR) Shares Gain $0.04

In the last trading session, 1.66 million Liquid Media Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:YVR) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.88. With the company’s most recent per share price at $0.34 changing hands around $0.04 or 11.74% at last look, the market valuation stands at $5.80M. YVR’s current price is a discount, trading about -470.59% off its 52-week high of $1.94. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.28, which suggests the last value was 17.65% up since then. When we look at Liquid Media Group Ltd.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 63000.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 181.27K.

Liquid Media Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:YVR) trade information

Instantly YVR is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action -4.79%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 0.4500 on Monday, 10/17/22 added 11.74% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -71.44%, with the 5-day performance at -4.79% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Liquid Media Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:YVR) is -20.43% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.47 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.39 days.

Liquid Media Group Ltd. (YVR) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 5.80%. The 2022 estimates are for Liquid Media Group Ltd. earnings to decrease by -82.60%.

YVR Dividends

Liquid Media Group Ltd. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on August 30.

Liquid Media Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:YVR)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 21.61% of Liquid Media Group Ltd. shares while 0.83% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 1.05%. There are 0.83% institutions holding the Liquid Media Group Ltd. stock share, with Renaissance Technologies, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held 0.25% of the shares, roughly 48453.0 YVR shares worth $16474.0.

Citadel Advisors Llc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.22% or 41990.0 shares worth $14276.0 as of Jun 29, 2022.

With 14232.0 shares estimated at $4838.0 under it, the former controlled 0.07% of total outstanding shares.