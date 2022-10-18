Investing In The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE: PG) Stock. Performance & Trends

In the last trading session, 1.7 million The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) shares changed hands as the companyâ€™s beta touched 0.39. With the companyâ€™s most recent per share price at $129.27 changing hands around $1.93 or 1.52% at last look, the market valuation stands at $306.76B. PGâ€™s current price is a discount, trading about -27.91% off its 52-week high of $165.35. The share price had its 52-week low at $122.18, which suggests the last value was 5.48% up since then. When we look at The Procter & Gamble Companyâ€™s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 6.23 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 6.65 million.

The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) trade information

Instantly PG is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 2.89%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 129.99 on Monday, 10/17/22 added 1.52% to the stockâ€™s daily price. The companyâ€™s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -22.15%, with the 5-day performance at 2.89% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) is -7.91% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 12.77 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.82 days.

The Procter & Gamble Company (PG) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the The Procter & Gamble Company share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the companyâ€™s share value shot -18.92% over the past 6 months, a 0.69% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of -9.20%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for The Procter & Gamble Company will fall -4.30%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -1.20% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -0.20% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 14 financial analysts project the companyâ€™s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $20.33 billion. 14 analysts are of the opinion that The Procter & Gamble Companyâ€™s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022 will be $20.76 billion. The companyâ€™s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $19.91 billion. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 2.10%.

Looking at the companyâ€™s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 9.50%. The 2022 estimates are for The Procter & Gamble Company earnings to increase by 5.60%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 4.99% per year.

PG Dividends

The Procter & Gamble Company is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on October 19. The 2.87% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 3.65. It is important to note, however, that the 2.87% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a companyâ€™s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)â€™s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.12% of The Procter & Gamble Company shares while 65.81% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 65.89%. There are 65.81% institutions holding the The Procter & Gamble Company stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held 9.32% of the shares, roughly 222.37 million PG shares worth $28.88 billion.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 6.77% or 161.38 million shares worth $20.96 billion as of Jun 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund. With 70.66 million shares estimated at $9.18 billion under it, the former controlled 2.96% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard 500 Index Fund held about 2.23% of the shares, roughly 53.11 million shares worth around $6.9 billion.