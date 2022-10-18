IMARA Inc. (NASDAQ: IMRA): Is It A Life-Changing Stock?

In the last trading session, 4.64 million IMARA Inc. (NASDAQ:IMRA) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $3.48 changed hands at -$0.31 or -8.18% during last session, the market valuation stood at $62.26M. IMRA’s last price was a discount, traded about -25.29% off its 52-week high of $4.36. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.97, which suggests the last value was 72.13% up since then. When we look at IMARA Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 4.81 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.26 million.

Analysts gave the IMARA Inc. (IMRA) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 3.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 2 recommended IMRA as a Hold, 0 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. IMARA Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.51.

IMARA Inc. (NASDAQ:IMRA) trade information

Instantly IMRA was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 50.65%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 3.82 on Monday, 10/17/22 subtracted -8.18% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 54.67%, with the 5-day performance at 50.65% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, IMARA Inc. (NASDAQ:IMRA) is 48.09% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 83750.0 shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.21 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $1.40, meaning bulls need a downside of -148.57% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, IMRA’s forecast low is $1.40 with $1.40 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a 59.77% surge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 59.77% for it to hit the projected low.

IMARA Inc. (IMRA) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the IMARA Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 180.65% over the past 6 months, a 36.71% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 2.40%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for IMARA Inc. will rise 31.10%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 29.10% for the next quarter.

The 2022 estimates are for IMARA Inc. earnings to increase by 32.90%.

IMRA Dividends

IMARA Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between November 07 and November 11.

IMARA Inc. (NASDAQ:IMRA)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 16.95% of IMARA Inc. shares while 67.10% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 80.79%. There are 67.10% institutions holding the IMARA Inc. stock share, with Orbimed Advisors LLC. the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 16.69% of the shares, roughly 4.39 million IMRA shares worth $8.25 million.

NEA Management Company, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 12.59% or 3.31 million shares worth $6.22 million as of Mar 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Market Fund. With 0.19 million shares estimated at $0.35 million under it, the former controlled 0.71% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Market Fund held about 0.52% of the shares, roughly 0.14 million shares worth around $0.26 million.