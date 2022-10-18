How Will Sierra Wireless Inc. (NASDAQ: SWIR)’s Current Price Volatility Affect Its Future Potential?

In the last trading session, 2.49 million Sierra Wireless Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.40. With the company’s most recent per share price at $29.40 changed hands at -$1.4 or -4.55% at last look, the market valuation stands at $1.20B. SWIR’s current price is a discount, trading about -5.34% off its 52-week high of $30.97. The share price had its 52-week low at $13.44, which suggests the last value was 54.29% up since then. When we look at Sierra Wireless Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.92 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.48 million.

Analysts gave the Sierra Wireless Inc. (SWIR) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 2.40. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 8 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 7 recommended SWIR as a Hold, 0 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Sierra Wireless Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.7.

Sierra Wireless Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) trade information

Instantly SWIR was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action 0.65%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 30.85 on Monday, 10/17/22 subtracted -4.55% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 74.80%, with the 5-day performance at 0.65% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Sierra Wireless Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) is 0.20% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.59 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.84 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $31.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 5.16% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, SWIR’s forecast low is $31.00 with $31.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -5.44% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -5.44% for it to hit the projected low.

Sierra Wireless Inc. (SWIR) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Sierra Wireless Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 93.47% over the past 6 months, a 209.76% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 14.70%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Sierra Wireless Inc. will fall -112.10%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 5.30% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -2.10% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 9 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $78.37 million. 8 analysts are of the opinion that Sierra Wireless Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021 will be $122.43 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $113.37 million and $120.48 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -30.90%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 1.60%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -47.30%. The 2022 estimates are for Sierra Wireless Inc. earnings to decrease by -24.00%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 15.00% per year.

SWIR Dividends

Sierra Wireless Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between November 07 and November 11.

Sierra Wireless Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.14% of Sierra Wireless Inc. shares while 64.10% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 64.84%. There are 64.10% institutions holding the Sierra Wireless Inc. stock share, with Trigran Investments Inc the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held 11.40% of the shares, roughly 4.45 million SWIR shares worth $131.0 million.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 4.66% or 1.82 million shares worth $53.58 million as of Jun 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2022 were Royce Opportunity Fund and ETF Series Solutions-Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF. With 0.41 million shares estimated at $11.95 million under it, the former controlled 1.04% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, ETF Series Solutions-Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF held about 0.60% of the shares, roughly 0.24 million shares worth around $6.92 million.