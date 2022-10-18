HEXO Corp. (NASDAQ: HEXO): Don’t Ditch HEXO Stock In 2022

In the last trading session, 9.69 million HEXO Corp. (NASDAQ:HEXO) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.83. With the company’s per share price at $0.17 changed hands at $0.0 or 2.46% during last session, the market valuation stood at $111.29M. HEXO’s last price was a discount, traded about -1058.82% off its 52-week high of $1.97. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.17. When we look at HEXO Corp.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 14.45 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 7.83 million.

HEXO Corp. (NASDAQ:HEXO) trade information

Instantly HEXO was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -1.58%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 0.1844 on Monday, 10/17/22 added 2.46% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -75.00%, with the 5-day performance at -1.58% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, HEXO Corp. (NASDAQ:HEXO) is -9.25% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 12.16 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.24 days.

HEXO Corp. (HEXO) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the HEXO Corp. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -64.79% over the past 6 months, a -342.22% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 2.70%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for HEXO Corp. will rise 87.50%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 102.80% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 54.40% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 5 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $34.15 million. 3 analysts are of the opinion that HEXO Corp.’s revenue for the quarter ending Oct 2022 will be $35.83 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $30.62 million and $45.08 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 11.50%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -20.50%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -21.40%. The 2022 estimates are for HEXO Corp. earnings to increase by 87.30%.

HEXO Dividends

HEXO Corp. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between October 27 and October 31.

HEXO Corp. (NASDAQ:HEXO)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 2.73% of HEXO Corp. shares while 17.42% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 17.91%. There are 17.42% institutions holding the HEXO Corp. stock share, with ETF Managers Group, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 6.09% of the shares, roughly 30.88 million HEXO shares worth $19.14 million.

Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 5.40% or 27.35 million shares worth $16.95 million as of Mar 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2022 were ETF Managers Tr-EFTMG Alternative Harvest ETF and Global X Fds-The Global X Cannabis ETF. With 30.88 million shares estimated at $19.14 million under it, the former controlled 6.09% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Global X Fds-The Global X Cannabis ETF held about 1.70% of the shares, roughly 8.62 million shares worth around $1.81 million.