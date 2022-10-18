Fortinet Inc. (NASDAQ: FTNT): Performance Review And Growth Outlook

In the last trading session, 1.22 million Fortinet Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.14. With the company’s most recent per share price at $52.01 changing hands around $1.55 or 3.07% at last look, the market valuation stands at $40.67B. FTNT’s current price is a discount, trading about -42.95% off its 52-week high of $74.35. The share price had its 52-week low at $45.74, which suggests the last value was 12.06% up since then. When we look at Fortinet Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 5.15 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 5.43 million.

Fortinet Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) trade information

Instantly FTNT is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action -1.50%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 52.75 on Monday, 10/17/22 added 3.07% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -29.80%, with the 5-day performance at -1.50% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Fortinet Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) is 0.08% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 11.29 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.12 days.

Fortinet Inc. (FTNT) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Fortinet Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -23.64% over the past 6 months, a 31.25% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 17.50%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Fortinet Inc. will rise 35.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 40.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 31.10% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 24 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $1.12 billion. 24 analysts are of the opinion that Fortinet Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022 will be $1.27 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $811.5 million and $963.6 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 38.40%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 32.10%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 81.90%. The 2022 estimates are for Fortinet Inc. earnings to increase by 24.70%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 23.48% per year.

FTNT Dividends

Fortinet Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on November 02.

Fortinet Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 18.74% of Fortinet Inc. shares while 70.23% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 86.43%. There are 70.23% institutions holding the Fortinet Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held 8.54% of the shares, roughly 67.38 million FTNT shares worth $3.5 billion.

Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 6.72% or 53.0 million shares worth $2.75 billion as of Jun 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund. With 20.09 million shares estimated at $1.04 billion under it, the former controlled 2.55% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard 500 Index Fund held about 1.87% of the shares, roughly 14.75 million shares worth around $765.36 million.