Forge Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE: FRGE) – Analysts See Things Differently Today

In the last trading session, 1.65 million Forge Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:FRGE) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $1.76 changed hands at $0.31 or 21.38% during last session, the market valuation stood at $314.25M. FRGE’s last price was a discount, traded about -2598.86% off its 52-week high of $47.50. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.29, which suggests the last value was 26.7% up since then. When we look at Forge Global Holdings Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.0 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.67 million.

Analysts gave the Forge Global Holdings Inc. (FRGE) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.50. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended FRGE as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight.

Forge Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:FRGE) trade information

Instantly FRGE was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 25.71%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 1.8000 on Monday, 10/17/22 added 21.38% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -82.11%, with the 5-day performance at 25.71% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Forge Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:FRGE) is -50.42% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.74 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.87 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $10.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 82.4% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, FRGE’s forecast low is $10.00 with $10.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -468.18% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -468.18% for it to hit the projected low.

Forge Global Holdings Inc. (FRGE) estimates and forecasts

The 2022 estimates are for Forge Global Holdings Inc. earnings to increase by 179.40%.

FRGE Dividends

Forge Global Holdings Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on August 11.

Forge Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:FRGE)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 28.12% of Forge Global Holdings Inc. shares while 22.74% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 31.63%. There are 22.74% institutions holding the Forge Global Holdings Inc. stock share, with Temasek Holdings (Private) Limited the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 16.51% of the shares, roughly 8.55 million FRGE shares worth $289.51 million.

Wells Fargo & Company holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 4.86% or 2.52 million shares worth $85.22 million as of Mar 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2022 were iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF and iShares Morningstar Small Cap Growth ETF. With 0.11 million shares estimated at $1.14 million under it, the former controlled 0.21% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Morningstar Small Cap Growth ETF held about 0.04% of the shares, roughly 22944.0 shares worth around $0.24 million.