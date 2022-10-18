Eqonex Limited (NASDAQ: EQOS): The Stock To Invest In Over The Next Few Months

In the last trading session, 11.18 million Eqonex Limited (NASDAQ:EQOS) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.75. With the company’s most recent per share price at $0.39 changing hands around $0.13 or 50.25% at last look, the market valuation stands at $12.25M. EQOS’s current price is a discount, trading about -1694.87% off its 52-week high of $7.00. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.25, which suggests the last value was 35.9% up since then. When we look at Eqonex Limited’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.12 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 238.97K.
Eqonex Limited (NASDAQ:EQOS) trade information
Instantly EQOS is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action -33.09%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 0.4800 on Monday, 10/17/22 added 50.25% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -86.05%, with the 5-day performance at -33.09% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Eqonex Limited (NASDAQ:EQOS) is -43.89% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.76 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 5.97 days.
The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $0.50, meaning bulls need an upside of 22.0% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, EQOS’s forecast low is $0.50 with $0.50 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -28.21% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -28.21% for it to hit the projected low.
Eqonex Limited (EQOS) estimates and forecasts
Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 4,013.30% up from the last financial year.
Consensus estimates given by 3 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $12.34 million. 3 analysts are of the opinion that Eqonex Limited’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2020 will be $12.34 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $300k and $300k respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 4,013.30%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 4,013.30%.
The 2022 estimates are for Eqonex Limited earnings to increase by 62.70%.
EQOS Dividends
Eqonex Limited is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on August 15.
Eqonex Limited (NASDAQ:EQOS)’s Major holders
If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 34.83% of Eqonex Limited shares while 6.35% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 9.74%. There are 6.35% institutions holding the Eqonex Limited stock share, with Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 1.37% of the shares, roughly 0.64 million EQOS shares worth $1.43 million.
Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.19% or 0.55 million shares worth $1.24 million as of Mar 30, 2022.
With 13223.0 shares estimated at $15470.0 under it, the former controlled 0.03% of total outstanding shares.