Eargo Inc. (NASDAQ: EAR) Stock Forecast For 2022: Increases Growth Prospects To $9 Per Share

In the last trading session, 1.37 million Eargo Inc. (NASDAQ:EAR) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $0.68 changed hands at -$0.01 or -0.57% during last session, the market valuation stood at $27.84M. EAR’s last price was a discount, traded about -1463.24% off its 52-week high of $10.63. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.64, which suggests the last value was 5.88% up since then. When we look at Eargo Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.2 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 8.89 million.

Analysts gave the Eargo Inc. (EAR) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Underweight, calculated at a mean rating of 3.30. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 2 recommended EAR as a Hold, 0 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Eargo Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

Eargo Inc. (NASDAQ:EAR) trade information

Instantly EAR was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -3.79%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 0.7594 on Monday, 10/17/22 subtracted -0.57% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -86.63%, with the 5-day performance at -3.79% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Eargo Inc. (NASDAQ:EAR) is -56.28% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 2.49 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.84 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $2.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 66.0% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, EAR’s forecast low is $2.00 with $2.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -194.12% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -194.12% for it to hit the projected low.

Eargo Inc. (EAR) estimates and forecasts

Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -53.60% down from the last financial year.

1 analysts are of the opinion that Eargo Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022 will be $26.3 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $22.38 million and $22.05 million respectively. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 19.30%.

The 2022 estimates are for Eargo Inc. earnings to decrease by -416.80%.

EAR Dividends

Eargo Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on August 08.

Eargo Inc. (NASDAQ:EAR)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 13.68% of Eargo Inc. shares while 61.72% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 71.50%. There are 61.72% institutions holding the Eargo Inc. stock share, with NEA Management Company, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 11.49% of the shares, roughly 4.52 million EAR shares worth $23.91 million.

Nan Fung Group Holdings Limited holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 7.33% or 2.89 million shares worth $15.27 million as of Mar 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 0.46 million shares estimated at $2.46 million under it, the former controlled 1.18% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.80% of the shares, roughly 0.32 million shares worth around $1.67 million.