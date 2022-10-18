DOCN Stock: More Upside For DigitalOcean Holdings Inc. (NYSE: DOCN)?

In the last trading session, 1.67 million DigitalOcean Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DOCN) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $36.71 changed hands at $3.18 or 9.48% during last session, the market valuation stood at $3.68B. DOCN’s last price was a discount, traded about -263.39% off its 52-week high of $133.40. The share price had its 52-week low at $30.05, which suggests the last value was 18.14% up since then. When we look at DigitalOcean Holdings Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.21 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.36 million.

Analysts gave the DigitalOcean Holdings Inc. (DOCN) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.10. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 2 out of 12 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended DOCN as a Hold, 8 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. DigitalOcean Holdings Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.1.

DigitalOcean Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DOCN) trade information

Instantly DOCN was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 3.35%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 37.46 on Monday, 10/17/22 added 9.48% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -54.30%, with the 5-day performance at 3.35% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, DigitalOcean Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DOCN) is -11.67% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 8.68 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 4.15 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $54.73, meaning bulls need an upside of 32.93% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, DOCN’s forecast low is $42.00 with $67.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -82.51% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -14.41% for it to hit the projected low.

DigitalOcean Holdings Inc. (DOCN) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the DigitalOcean Holdings Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -24.47% over the past 6 months, a 120.59% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 1.80%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for DigitalOcean Holdings Inc. will rise 25.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 83.30% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 32.20% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 11 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $134.45 million. 11 analysts are of the opinion that DigitalOcean Holdings Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022 will be $146.88 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $98.25 million. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 36.80%.

The 2022 estimates are for DigitalOcean Holdings Inc. earnings to increase by 57.40%.

DOCN Dividends

DigitalOcean Holdings Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between November 02 and November 07.

DigitalOcean Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DOCN)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 27.34% of DigitalOcean Holdings Inc. shares while 56.12% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 77.23%. There are 56.12% institutions holding the DigitalOcean Holdings Inc. stock share, with IA Venture Partners, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held 6.98% of the shares, roughly 7.4 million DOCN shares worth $594.8 million.

IA Venture Strategies Fund II, LP holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 6.98% or 7.4 million shares worth $428.35 million as of Mar 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2022 were First Tr Exchange Traded Fd II-First Tr Cloud Computing ETF and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. With 2.53 million shares estimated at $104.7 million under it, the former controlled 2.39% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held about 1.63% of the shares, roughly 1.73 million shares worth around $71.35 million.