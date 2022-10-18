DICE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: DICE) Stock: Performance And Outlook

In the last trading session, 1.52 million DICE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DICE) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $35.88 changed hands at -$1.63 or -4.35% during last session, the market valuation stood at $1.54B. DICE’s last price was a discount, traded about -28.18% off its 52-week high of $45.99. The share price had its 52-week low at $12.64, which suggests the last value was 64.77% up since then. When we look at DICE Therapeutics Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.88 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 762.47K.

Analysts gave the DICE Therapeutics Inc. (DICE) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.50. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 6 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended DICE as a Hold, 6 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. DICE Therapeutics Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.6.

DICE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DICE) trade information

Instantly DICE was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 45.56%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 45.99 on Monday, 10/17/22 subtracted -4.35% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 41.76%, with the 5-day performance at 45.56% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, DICE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DICE) is 79.58% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 4.93 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 11.23 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $66.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 45.64% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, DICE’s forecast low is $54.00 with $77.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -114.6% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -50.5% for it to hit the projected low.

DICE Therapeutics Inc. (DICE) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the DICE Therapeutics Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 82.04% over the past 6 months, a 41.01% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 2.40%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for DICE Therapeutics Inc. will rise 73.90%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -43.20% for the next quarter.

The 2022 estimates are for DICE Therapeutics Inc. earnings to decrease by -96.20%.

DICE Dividends

DICE Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on August 11.

DICE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DICE)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 4.12% of DICE Therapeutics Inc. shares while 97.51% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 101.70%. There are 97.51% institutions holding the DICE Therapeutics Inc. stock share, with RA Capital Management, L.P. the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held 13.63% of the shares, roughly 5.21 million DICE shares worth $186.9 million.

Northpond Ventures, Llc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 8.62% or 3.29 million shares worth $118.15 million as of Jun 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2022 were Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 1.34 million shares estimated at $48.03 million under it, the former controlled 3.50% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.21% of the shares, roughly 0.84 million shares worth around $30.25 million.