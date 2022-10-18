Could Offerpad Solutions Inc. (NYSE: OPAD) Post Life-Changing Returns?

In the last trading session, 1.14 million Offerpad Solutions Inc. (NYSE:OPAD) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $0.91 changed hands at -$0.03 or -2.42% during last session, the market valuation stood at $250.52M. OPAD’s last price was a discount, traded about -867.03% off its 52-week high of $8.80. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.90, which suggests the last value was 1.1% up since then. When we look at Offerpad Solutions Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.0 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.37 million.

Offerpad Solutions Inc. (NYSE:OPAD) trade information

Instantly OPAD was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -7.44%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 1.0800 on Monday, 10/17/22 subtracted -2.42% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -85.73%, with the 5-day performance at -7.44% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Offerpad Solutions Inc. (NYSE:OPAD) is -29.76% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 8.33 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 5.27 days.

Offerpad Solutions Inc. (OPAD) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Offerpad Solutions Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -81.33% over the past 6 months, a -80.00% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of -10.30%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 145.40% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 9 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $1.15 billion. 8 analysts are of the opinion that Offerpad Solutions Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022 will be $1.2 billion. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 121.80%.

The 2022 estimates are for Offerpad Solutions Inc. earnings to increase by 108.90%.

OPAD Dividends

Offerpad Solutions Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on November 02.

Offerpad Solutions Inc. (NYSE:OPAD)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 11.54% of Offerpad Solutions Inc. shares while 68.78% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 77.75%. There are 68.78% institutions holding the Offerpad Solutions Inc. stock share, with Ll Funds, Llc the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 43.50% of the shares, roughly 100.25 million OPAD shares worth $504.26 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.73% or 3.99 million shares worth $20.08 million as of Mar 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2022 were iShares Russell 2000 ETF and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund. With 1.45 million shares estimated at $3.16 million under it, the former controlled 0.63% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund held about 0.49% of the shares, roughly 1.14 million shares worth around $5.73 million.