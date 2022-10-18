Could New Gold Inc. (AMEX: NGD) Be The Biggest Winner?

In the last trading session, 1.62 million New Gold Inc. (AMEX:NGD) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.38. With the company’s per share price at $0.89 changed hands at $0.01 or 1.54% during last session, the market valuation stood at $641.78M. NGD’s last price was a discount, traded about -126.97% off its 52-week high of $2.02. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.61, which suggests the last value was 31.46% up since then. When we look at New Gold Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.23 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.12 million.

New Gold Inc. (AMEX:NGD) trade information

Instantly NGD was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -5.93%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 0.9644 on Monday, 10/17/22 added 1.54% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -40.58%, with the 5-day performance at -5.93% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, New Gold Inc. (AMEX:NGD) is -1.54% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 8.12 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.29 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $1.22, meaning bulls need an upside of 27.05% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, NGD’s forecast low is $0.85 with $2.01 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -125.84% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 4.49% for it to hit the projected low.

New Gold Inc. (NGD) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the New Gold Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -53.34% over the past 6 months, a -150.00% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of -1.30%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for New Gold Inc. will fall -150.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -66.70% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -13.30% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 4 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $136.71 million. 3 analysts are of the opinion that New Gold Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022 will be $174.57 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $198.2 million and $179.8 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -31.00%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -2.90%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 4.02%. The 2022 estimates are for New Gold Inc. earnings to decrease by -133.30%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 8.65% per year.

NGD Dividends

New Gold Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between November 10 and November 14.

New Gold Inc. (AMEX:NGD)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.26% of New Gold Inc. shares while 54.62% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 54.76%. There are 54.62% institutions holding the New Gold Inc. stock share, with Van Eck Associates Corporation the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 10.16% of the shares, roughly 69.32 million NGD shares worth $124.77 million.

Invesco Ltd. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 2.44% or 16.61 million shares worth $29.9 million as of Mar 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2022 were VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Gold Miners ETF and VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF. With 36.1 million shares estimated at $38.63 million under it, the former controlled 5.29% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF held about 3.79% of the shares, roughly 25.85 million shares worth around $27.66 million.