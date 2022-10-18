Could Lottery.com Inc. (NASDAQ: LTRY) Be The Biggest Winner?

In the last trading session, 1.56 million Lottery.com Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRY) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.42. With the company’s per share price at $0.31 changed hands at $0.03 or 8.49% during last session, the market valuation stood at $15.30M. LTRY’s last price was a discount, traded about -5545.16% off its 52-week high of $17.50. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.20, which suggests the last value was 35.48% up since then. When we look at Lottery.com Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.66 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.79 million.

Analysts gave the Lottery.com Inc. (LTRY) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended LTRY as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Lottery.com Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.05.

Lottery.com Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRY) trade information

Instantly LTRY was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 24.13%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 0.4100 on Monday, 10/17/22 added 8.49% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -95.15%, with the 5-day performance at 24.13% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Lottery.com Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRY) is 6.58% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.45 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.26 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $14.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 97.79% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, LTRY’s forecast low is $14.00 with $14.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -4416.13% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -4416.13% for it to hit the projected low.

Lottery.com Inc. (LTRY) estimates and forecasts

Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 138.20% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $44.28 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Lottery.com Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022 will be $46.08 million. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 104.80%.

The 2022 estimates are for Lottery.com Inc. earnings to decrease by -105.40%.

LTRY Dividends

Lottery.com Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on November 15.

Lottery.com Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRY)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 30.88% of Lottery.com Inc. shares while 5.07% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 7.34%. There are 5.07% institutions holding the Lottery.com Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 0.93% of the shares, roughly 0.47 million LTRY shares worth $1.48 million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.84% or 0.43 million shares worth $1.35 million as of Mar 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2022 were Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Northern Lights Fd Tr II-Invenomic Fd. With 0.46 million shares estimated at $1.44 million under it, the former controlled 0.90% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Northern Lights Fd Tr II-Invenomic Fd held about 0.74% of the shares, roughly 0.38 million shares worth around $0.9 million.