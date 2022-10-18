ConocoPhillips (NYSE: COP): The Most Interesting Shares Today

In the last trading session, 1.25 million ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.30. With the company’s most recent per share price at $117.99 changed hands at -$0.37 or -0.31% at last look, the market valuation stands at $156.78B. COP’s current price is a discount, trading about -4.59% off its 52-week high of $123.41. The share price had its 52-week low at $64.25, which suggests the last value was 45.55% up since then. When we look at ConocoPhillips’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 7.54 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 7.13 million.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) trade information

Instantly COP was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action 1.34%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 123.41 on Monday, 10/17/22 subtracted -0.31% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 68.13%, with the 5-day performance at 1.34% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) is 6.13% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 19.17 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.52 days.

ConocoPhillips (COP) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the ConocoPhillips share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 16.94% over the past 6 months, a 144.93% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 11.10%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for ConocoPhillips will rise 102.80%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 64.80% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 66.90% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 7 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $20.46 billion. 7 analysts are of the opinion that ConocoPhillips’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022 will be $19.88 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $11.62 billion and $15.96 billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 76.10%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 24.50%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 32.60%. The 2022 estimates are for ConocoPhillips earnings to increase by 342.80%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 24.81% per year.

COP Dividends

ConocoPhillips is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on November 03. The 3.75% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 4.44. It is important to note, however, that the 3.75% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.13% of ConocoPhillips shares while 81.81% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 81.92%. There are 81.81% institutions holding the ConocoPhillips stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held 8.72% of the shares, roughly 112.8 million COP shares worth $13.26 billion.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 7.88% or 101.89 million shares worth $11.98 billion as of Jun 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund. With 38.09 million shares estimated at $4.48 billion under it, the former controlled 2.94% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard 500 Index Fund held about 2.21% of the shares, roughly 28.63 million shares worth around $3.37 billion.