Can SOBR Safe Inc. (NASDAQ: SOBR) Be A Game-Changing Stock?

In the last trading session, 5.11 million SOBR Safe Inc. (NASDAQ:SOBR) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.33. With the company’s per share price at $2.59 changed hands at -$0.41 or -13.67% during last session, the market valuation stood at $33.93M. SOBR’s last price was a discount, traded about -479.15% off its 52-week high of $15.00. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.80, which suggests the last value was 69.11% up since then. When we look at SOBR Safe Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 5.54 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.55 million.
SOBR Safe Inc. (NASDAQ:SOBR) trade information
Instantly SOBR was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -8.16%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 3.62 on Monday, 10/17/22 subtracted -13.67% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -70.93%, with the 5-day performance at -8.16% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, SOBR Safe Inc. (NASDAQ:SOBR) is 178.49% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 28320.0 shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.31 days.
SOBR Safe Inc. (SOBR) estimates and forecasts
Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -0.60%. The 2022 estimates are for SOBR Safe Inc. earnings to increase by 84.50%.
SOBR Dividends
SOBR Safe Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on November 15.
SOBR Safe Inc. (NASDAQ:SOBR)’s Major holders
If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 8.96% of SOBR Safe Inc. shares while 0.00% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 0.00%.