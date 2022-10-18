Antero Midstream Corporation (NYSE: AM) Is An Investment You Should Consider If You’re A Risk Taker.

In the last trading session, 1.27 million Antero Midstream Corporation (NYSE:AM) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.45. With the company’s most recent per share price at $10.34 changing hands around $0.19 or 1.87% at last look, the market valuation stands at $5.01B. AM’s current price is a discount, trading about -13.25% off its 52-week high of $11.71. The share price had its 52-week low at $8.56, which suggests the last value was 17.21% up since then. When we look at Antero Midstream Corporation’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.62 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.18 million.

Antero Midstream Corporation (NYSE:AM) trade information

Instantly AM is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 5.29%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 10.53 on Monday, 10/17/22 added 1.87% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 4.86%, with the 5-day performance at 5.29% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Antero Midstream Corporation (NYSE:AM) is 0.79% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 8.26 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.69 days.

Antero Midstream Corporation (AM) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Antero Midstream Corporation share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -9.86% over the past 6 months, a -9.41% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 11.10%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Antero Midstream Corporation will rise 5.30%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 25.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 3.70% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 3 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $243.82 million. 3 analysts are of the opinion that Antero Midstream Corporation’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022 will be $233.25 million. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 7.70%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 67.60%. The 2022 estimates are for Antero Midstream Corporation earnings to increase by 368.20%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 6.20% per year.

AM Dividends

Antero Midstream Corporation is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between October 25 and October 31. The 8.87% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.90. It is important to note, however, that the 8.87% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Antero Midstream Corporation (NYSE:AM)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 32.81% of Antero Midstream Corporation shares while 53.72% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 79.95%. There are 53.72% institutions holding the Antero Midstream Corporation stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 6.88% of the shares, roughly 32.92 million AM shares worth $357.81 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 6.55% or 31.32 million shares worth $340.4 million as of Mar 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of May 30, 2022 were Invesco Steelpath MLP Income Fund and iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF. With 22.39 million shares estimated at $243.2 million under it, the former controlled 4.68% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF held about 1.96% of the shares, roughly 9.39 million shares worth around $84.99 million.