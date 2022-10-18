Alight Inc. (NYSE: ALIT): Today’s Most-Watched Stocks

In the last trading session, 1.04 million Alight Inc. (NYSE:ALIT) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $7.86 changing hands around $0.13 or 1.68% at last look, the market valuation stands at $4.31B. ALIT’s current price is a discount, trading about -52.67% off its 52-week high of $12.00. The share price had its 52-week low at $6.31, which suggests the last value was 19.72% up since then. When we look at Alight Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.56 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.83 million.

Analysts gave the Alight Inc. (ALIT) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended ALIT as a Hold, 4 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Alight Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.12.

Alight Inc. (NYSE:ALIT) trade information

Instantly ALIT is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action -0.64%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 8.01 on Monday, 10/17/22 added 1.68% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -28.49%, with the 5-day performance at -0.64% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Alight Inc. (NYSE:ALIT) is 1.58% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 16.79 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.46 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $12.50, meaning bulls need an upside of 37.12% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, ALIT’s forecast low is $11.00 with $15.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -90.84% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -39.95% for it to hit the projected low.

Alight Inc. (ALIT) estimates and forecasts

Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 6.20% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 2 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $710.29 million. 2 analysts are of the opinion that Alight Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022 will be $732.99 million. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 6.80%.

The 2022 estimates are for Alight Inc. earnings to increase by 38.20%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at -3.72% per year.

ALIT Dividends

Alight Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in November.

Alight Inc. (NYSE:ALIT)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 4.74% of Alight Inc. shares while 95.79% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 100.56%. There are 95.79% institutions holding the Alight Inc. stock share, with Blackstone Inc the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 11.79% of the shares, roughly 54.83 million ALIT shares worth $545.6 million.

Cannae Holdings, Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 11.28% or 52.48 million shares worth $522.15 million as of Mar 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2022 were Janus Henderson Triton Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 9.35 million shares estimated at $93.01 million under it, the former controlled 2.01% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 1.73% of the shares, roughly 8.07 million shares worth around $80.3 million.