Akouos Inc. (NASDAQ: AKUS) Shares Are Down -17.53% Year To Date.

In the last trading session, 13.02 million Akouos Inc. (NASDAQ:AKUS) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $12.99 changing hands around $5.98 or 85.38% at last look, the market valuation stands at $290.56M. AKUS’s last price was a premium, traded about 21.25% off its 52-week high of $10.23. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.32, which suggests the last value was 82.14% up since then. When we look at Akouos Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.12 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 133.87K.

Analysts gave the Akouos Inc. (AKUS) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.80. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 6 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended AKUS as a Hold, 5 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Akouos Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.64.

Akouos Inc. (NASDAQ:AKUS) trade information

Instantly AKUS is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action -0.85%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 13.15 on Monday, 10/17/22 added 85.38% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -17.53%, with the 5-day performance at -0.85% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Akouos Inc. (NASDAQ:AKUS) is 35.85% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 2.28 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 17.96 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $20.50, meaning bulls need an upside of 36.63% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, AKUS’s forecast low is $4.00 with $35.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -169.44% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 69.21% for it to hit the projected low.

Akouos Inc. (AKUS) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Akouos Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 98.58% over the past 6 months, a -1.19% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 2.50%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Akouos Inc. will rise 4.50%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 1.40% for the next quarter.

The 2022 estimates are for Akouos Inc. earnings to increase by 9.00%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 32.40% per year.

AKUS Dividends

Akouos Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between November 10 and November 14.

Akouos Inc. (NASDAQ:AKUS)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.13% of Akouos Inc. shares while 95.74% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 96.83%. There are 95.74% institutions holding the Akouos Inc. stock share, with FMR, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held 12.45% of the shares, roughly 4.59 million AKUS shares worth $60.05 million.

NEA Management Company, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 11.65% or 4.3 million shares worth $56.18 million as of Jun 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jul 30, 2022 were Federated Hermes Kaufmann Small Cap Fund and Federated Hermes Kaufmann Fund. With 1.95 million shares estimated at $25.49 million under it, the former controlled 5.28% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Federated Hermes Kaufmann Fund held about 3.74% of the shares, roughly 1.38 million shares worth around $18.04 million.