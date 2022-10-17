Why XP Inc. (NASDAQ: XP) Stock Shouldn’t Be Sold In 2022

In the latest trading session, 0.63 million XP Inc. (NASDAQ:XP) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $18.23 changing hands around $0.65 or 3.70% at last look, the market valuation stands at $10.41B. XP’s current price is a discount, trading about -105.81% off its 52-week high of $37.52. The share price had its 52-week low at $16.97, which suggests the last value was 6.91% up since then. When we look at XP Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 5.82 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.12 million.

XP Inc. (NASDAQ:XP) trade information

Instantly XP is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action -16.72%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 21.18 on Friday, 10/14/22 added 3.70% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -38.83%, with the 5-day performance at -16.72% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, XP Inc. (NASDAQ:XP) is -10.08% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 8.56 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.23 days.

XP Inc. (XP) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the XP Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -37.66% over the past 6 months, a 22.41% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of -7.90%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for XP Inc. will fall -8.80%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 3.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 6.90% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 5 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $662.73 million. 5 analysts are of the opinion that XP Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022 will be $693.25 million. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 19.60%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 78.90%. The 2022 estimates are for XP Inc. earnings to increase by 68.50%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 17.20% per year.

XP Dividends

XP Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between November 01 and November 07.

XP Inc. (NASDAQ:XP)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 26.34% of XP Inc. shares while 69.56% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 94.44%. There are 69.56% institutions holding the XP Inc. stock share, with General Atlantic, L.P. the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 11.30% of the shares, roughly 50.54 million XP shares worth $1.52 billion.

Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 5.90% or 26.4 million shares worth $794.76 million as of Mar 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2022 were Dodge & Cox International Stock Fund and Fidelity Series Emerging Markets Opportunities Fund. With 20.4 million shares estimated at $366.34 million under it, the former controlled 4.56% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Series Emerging Markets Opportunities Fund held about 1.81% of the shares, roughly 8.11 million shares worth around $183.31 million.