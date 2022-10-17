When Will TMC the metals company Inc. (NASDAQ: TMC) Be A Good Investment?

In the last trading session, 1.32 million TMC the metals company Inc. (NASDAQ:TMC) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $1.07 changed hands at -$0.11 or -9.32% during last session, the market valuation stood at $268.00M. TMC’s last price was a discount, traded about -273.83% off its 52-week high of $4.00. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.79, which suggests the last value was 26.17% up since then. When we look at TMC the metals company Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.27 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.28 million.

Analysts gave the TMC the metals company Inc. (TMC) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 3.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended TMC as a Hold, 0 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. TMC the metals company Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.11.

TMC the metals company Inc. (NASDAQ:TMC) trade information

Instantly TMC was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 4.90%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 1.2600 on Friday, 10/14/22 subtracted -9.32% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -48.56%, with the 5-day performance at 4.90% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, TMC the metals company Inc. (NASDAQ:TMC) is 2.88% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 3.6 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.37 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $3.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 64.33% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, TMC’s forecast low is $3.00 with $3.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -180.37% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -180.37% for it to hit the projected low.

TMC the metals company Inc. (TMC) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the TMC the metals company Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -45.96% over the past 6 months, a 52.17% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 13.70%.

The 2022 estimates are for TMC the metals company Inc. earnings to decrease by -174.30%.

TMC Dividends

TMC the metals company Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in November.

TMC the metals company Inc. (NASDAQ:TMC)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 45.95% of TMC the metals company Inc. shares while 5.09% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 9.42%. There are 5.09% institutions holding the TMC the metals company Inc. stock share, with Millennium Management LLC the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 0.79% of the shares, roughly 1.78 million TMC shares worth $4.62 million.

Baird Financial Group, Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.53% or 1.2 million shares worth $3.1 million as of Mar 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Apr 29, 2022 were Amplify Lithium & Battery Technology ETF and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund. With 0.76 million shares estimated at $1.17 million under it, the former controlled 0.34% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund held about 0.05% of the shares, roughly 0.12 million shares worth around $0.18 million.