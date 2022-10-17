When Will AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (NYSE: AMC) Be A Good Investment?

In the last trading session, 21.85 million AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (NYSE:AMC) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.75. With the company’s per share price at $6.00 changed hands at -$0.04 or -0.66% during last session, the market valuation stood at $3.12B. AMC’s last price was a discount, traded about -370.5% off its 52-week high of $28.23. The share price had its 52-week low at $5.47, which suggests the last value was 8.83% up since then. When we look at AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 25.94 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 53.81 million.

Analysts gave the AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (AMC) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Underweight, calculated at a mean rating of 3.90. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 5 out of 8 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 3 recommended AMC as a Hold, 0 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.19.

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (NYSE:AMC) trade information

Instantly AMC was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -8.12%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 6.93 on Friday, 10/14/22 subtracted -0.66% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -64.09%, with the 5-day performance at -8.12% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (NYSE:AMC) is -39.27% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 96.16 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.45 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $2.96, meaning bulls need a downside of -102.7% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, AMC’s forecast low is $0.50 with $7.50 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -25.0% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 91.67% for it to hit the projected low.

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (AMC) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -45.80% over the past 6 months, a 62.00% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 20.10%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. will rise 73.20%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 52.30% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 71.20% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 7 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $1.16 billion. 7 analysts are of the opinion that AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022 will be $1.08 billion. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 41.20%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -34.20%. The 2022 estimates are for AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. earnings to increase by 93.20%.

AMC Dividends

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between November 07 and November 11.

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (NYSE:AMC)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.20% of AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. shares while 35.25% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 35.32%. There are 35.25% institutions holding the AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 9.17% of the shares, roughly 47.38 million AMC shares worth $1.17 billion.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 8.38% or 43.32 million shares worth $1.07 billion as of Mar 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund. With 14.86 million shares estimated at $366.08 million under it, the former controlled 2.87% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund held about 2.26% of the shares, roughly 11.67 million shares worth around $287.54 million.