What Is The Performance Outlook For Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (NYSE: LICY) In The Coming Months?

In the last trading session, 1.69 million Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (NYSE:LICY) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $5.45 changed hands at -$0.22 or -3.88% during last session, the market valuation stood at $994.68M. LICY’s last price was a discount, traded about -162.02% off its 52-week high of $14.28. The share price had its 52-week low at $5.05, which suggests the last value was 7.34% up since then. When we look at Li-Cycle Holdings Corp.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.41 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.58 million.

Analysts gave the Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (LICY) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 9 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 2 recommended LICY as a Hold, 7 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Li-Cycle Holdings Corp.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.13.

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (NYSE:LICY) trade information

Instantly LICY was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 4.21%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 5.85 on Friday, 10/14/22 subtracted -3.88% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -45.28%, with the 5-day performance at 4.21% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (NYSE:LICY) is -13.35% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 7.84 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.4 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $9.78, meaning bulls need an upside of 44.27% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, LICY’s forecast low is $7.00 with $13.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -138.53% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -28.44% for it to hit the projected low.

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (LICY) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -27.24% over the past 6 months, a 41.79% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 11.10%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. will rise 95.50%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -18.20% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 436.90% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 4 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $11.12 million. 4 analysts are of the opinion that Li-Cycle Holdings Corp.’s revenue for the quarter ending Oct 2022 will be $14.25 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $1.71 million and $4.39 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 550.70%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 224.50%.

The 2022 estimates are for Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. earnings to decrease by -28.60%.

LICY Dividends

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on September 14.

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (NYSE:LICY)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 22.25% of Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. shares while 26.60% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 34.21%. There are 26.60% institutions holding the Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. stock share, with Bnp Paribas Asset Management Holding S.a. the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 3.08% of the shares, roughly 5.2 million LICY shares worth $43.98 million.

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Company holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 2.25% or 3.8 million shares worth $32.11 million as of Mar 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2022 were iShares Russell 2000 ETF and Primecap Odyssey Aggressive Growth Fund. With 3.01 million shares estimated at $20.69 million under it, the former controlled 1.78% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Primecap Odyssey Aggressive Growth Fund held about 1.07% of the shares, roughly 1.81 million shares worth around $11.77 million.