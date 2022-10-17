What Is The Performance Outlook For B2Gold Corp. (AMEX: BTG) In The Coming Months?

In the latest trading session, 2.51 million B2Gold Corp. (AMEX:BTG) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $3.01 changing hands around $0.09 or 2.91% at last look, the market valuation stands at $3.14B. BTG’s current price is a discount, trading about -68.44% off its 52-week high of $5.07. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.81, which suggests the last value was 6.64% up since then. When we look at B2Gold Corp.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 10.61 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 10.65 million.

Analysts gave the B2Gold Corp. (BTG) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.50. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 15 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 2 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended BTG as a Hold, 12 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. B2Gold Corp.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.09.

B2Gold Corp. (AMEX:BTG) trade information

Instantly BTG is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action -8.46%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 3.20 on Friday, 10/14/22 added 2.91% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -25.70%, with the 5-day performance at -8.46% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, B2Gold Corp. (AMEX:BTG) is -11.25% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 15.06 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.41 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $5.45, meaning bulls need an upside of 44.77% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, BTG’s forecast low is $3.89 with $8.17 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -171.43% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -29.24% for it to hit the projected low.

B2Gold Corp. (BTG) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the B2Gold Corp. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -41.25% over the past 6 months, a -11.11% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of -1.30%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for B2Gold Corp. will fall -25.00%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 1.30% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $477.54 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that B2Gold Corp.’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022 will be $500.86 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $508.94 million and $526.11 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -6.20%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -4.80%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 46.24%. The 2022 estimates are for B2Gold Corp. earnings to decrease by -11.10%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 20.00% per year.

BTG Dividends

B2Gold Corp. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between October 31 and November 04.

B2Gold Corp. (AMEX:BTG)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.10% of B2Gold Corp. shares while 67.10% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 67.84%. There are 67.10% institutions holding the B2Gold Corp. stock share, with Van Eck Associates Corporation the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held 10.44% of the shares, roughly 112.14 million BTG shares worth $338.09 million.

FMR, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 8.20% or 88.04 million shares worth $265.45 million as of Jun 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2022 were VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Gold Miners ETF and Fidelity Contrafund Inc. With 54.54 million shares estimated at $164.43 million under it, the former controlled 5.08% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Contrafund Inc held about 4.02% of the shares, roughly 43.18 million shares worth around $130.18 million.