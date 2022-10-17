Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. (NYSE: SPCE): Investing Tips And Trends

In the latest trading session, 1.69 million Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.86. With the company’s most recent per share price at $4.71 changing hands around $0.12 or 2.61% at last look, the market valuation stands at $1.22B. SPCE’s current price is a discount, trading about -360.3% off its 52-week high of $21.68. The share price had its 52-week low at $4.46, which suggests the last value was 5.31% up since then. When we look at Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 4.54 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 6.54 million.

Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) trade information

Instantly SPCE is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action -5.36%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 4.96 on Friday, 10/14/22 added 2.61% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -65.70%, with the 5-day performance at -5.36% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) is -16.85% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 51.08 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 5.74 days.

Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. (SPCE) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -48.94% over the past 6 months, a -16.08% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of -4.40%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. will rise 7.70%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -18.80% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -52.30% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 8 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $90k. 8 analysts are of the opinion that Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022 will be $130k. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $571k and $2.58 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -84.20%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -95.00%.

The 2022 estimates are for Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. earnings to increase by 51.60%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 9.90% per year.

SPCE Dividends

Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between November 07 and November 11.

Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SPCE)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 19.65% of Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. shares while 36.71% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 45.69%. There are 36.71% institutions holding the Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 6.59% of the shares, roughly 17.05 million SPCE shares worth $168.43 million.

State Street Corporation holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 4.44% or 11.49 million shares worth $113.54 million as of Mar 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2022 were SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 6.99 million shares estimated at $42.07 million under it, the former controlled 2.70% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.06% of the shares, roughly 5.33 million shares worth around $52.65 million.