Vicinity Motor Corp. (NASDAQ: VEV): Growth Outlook And Performance Review

In the latest trading session, 14.26 million Vicinity Motor Corp. (NASDAQ:VEV) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $1.09 changing hands around $0.09 or 8.89% at last look, the market valuation stands at $34.77M. VEV’s current price is a discount, trading about -437.61% off its 52-week high of $5.86. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.75, which suggests the last value was 31.19% up since then. When we look at Vicinity Motor Corp.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.71 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 448.06K.

Vicinity Motor Corp. (NASDAQ:VEV) trade information

Instantly VEV is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 9.39%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 1.2900 on Friday, 10/14/22 added 8.89% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -71.53%, with the 5-day performance at 9.39% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Vicinity Motor Corp. (NASDAQ:VEV) is -14.10% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 52320.0 shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.99 days.

VEV Dividends

Vicinity Motor Corp. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between November 10 and November 14.

Vicinity Motor Corp. (NASDAQ:VEV)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 10.82% of Vicinity Motor Corp. shares while 1.76% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 1.98%. There are 1.76% institutions holding the Vicinity Motor Corp. stock share, with Perkins Capital Management, Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 0.33% of the shares, roughly 0.13 million VEV shares worth $0.32 million.

JP Morgan Chase & Company holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.29% or 0.11 million shares worth $0.27 million as of Mar 30, 2022.