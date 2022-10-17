United Maritime Corporation (NASDAQ: USEA) – Analysts’ Views Change

In the last trading session, 1.3 million United Maritime Corporation (NASDAQ:USEA) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $2.28 changed hands at $0.09 or 4.11% during last session, the market valuation stood at $19.40M. USEA’s last price was a discount, traded about -292.54% off its 52-week high of $8.95. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.80, which suggests the last value was 64.91% up since then. When we look at United Maritime Corporation’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.2 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.98 million.

United Maritime Corporation (NASDAQ:USEA) trade information

Instantly USEA was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 29.55%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 2.35 on Friday, 10/14/22 added 4.11% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -21.38%, with the 5-day performance at 29.55% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, United Maritime Corporation (NASDAQ:USEA) is 25.97% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.5 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.02 days.

United Maritime Corporation (USEA) estimates and forecasts

The 2022 estimates are for United Maritime Corporation earnings to increase by 98.90%.

USEA Dividends

United Maritime Corporation is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in November.

United Maritime Corporation (NASDAQ:USEA)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 2.00% of United Maritime Corporation shares while 6.77% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 6.91%.