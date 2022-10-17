Stellantis N.V. (NYSE: STLA) Stock: Performance and Outlook

In the latest trading session, 1.91 million Stellantis N.V. (NYSE:STLA) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $12.62 changing hands around $0.52 or 4.30% at last look, the market valuation stands at $37.90B. STLA’s current price is a discount, trading about -73.69% off its 52-week high of $21.92. The share price had its 52-week low at $11.37, which suggests the last value was 9.9% up since then. When we look at Stellantis N.V.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 7.55 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 6.07 million.

Stellantis N.V. (NYSE:STLA) trade information

Instantly STLA is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 1.42%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 12.61 on Friday, 10/14/22 added 4.30% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -35.50%, with the 5-day performance at 1.42% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Stellantis N.V. (NYSE:STLA) is -10.64% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 22.3 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.97 days.

Stellantis N.V. (STLA) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Stellantis N.V. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -19.33% over the past 6 months, a 0.80% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of -3.70%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -16.20% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 3 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $34.7 billion. 2 analysts are of the opinion that Stellantis N.V.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2021 will be $37 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $33.63 billion and $20.57 billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 3.20%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 79.90%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 40.74%.

STLA Dividends

Stellantis N.V. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in November.

Stellantis N.V. (NYSE:STLA)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 24.13% of Stellantis N.V. shares while 47.11% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 62.09%. There are 47.11% institutions holding the Stellantis N.V. stock share, with Bpifrance SA the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held 6.15% of the shares, roughly 192.7 million STLA shares worth $2.42 billion.

Amundi holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 2.91% or 91.3 million shares worth $1.15 billion as of Jun 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2022 were Capital World Growth and Income Fund and Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx. With 27.96 million shares estimated at $351.43 million under it, the former controlled 0.89% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx held about 0.85% of the shares, roughly 26.63 million shares worth around $334.78 million.