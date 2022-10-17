Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE: SIX) – Analysts’ Views Change

In the last trading session, 1.96 million Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE:SIX) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.16. With the company’s per share price at $19.56 changed hands at -$0.41 or -2.05% during last session, the market valuation stood at $1.66B. SIX’s last price was a discount, traded about -141.51% off its 52-week high of $47.24. The share price had its 52-week low at $16.83, which suggests the last value was 13.96% up since then. When we look at Six Flags Entertainment Corporation’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.18 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.58 million.

Analysts gave the Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (SIX) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 1.90. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 12 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 4 recommended SIX as a Hold, 8 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Six Flags Entertainment Corporation’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $1.02.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE:SIX) trade information

Instantly SIX was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 8.25%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 20.70 on Friday, 10/14/22 subtracted -2.05% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -54.06%, with the 5-day performance at 8.25% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE:SIX) is -15.14% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 7.79 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.53 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $29.10, meaning bulls need an upside of 32.78% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, SIX’s forecast low is $18.00 with $40.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -104.5% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 7.98% for it to hit the projected low.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (SIX) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Six Flags Entertainment Corporation share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -52.72% over the past 6 months, a 15.33% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 20.10%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Six Flags Entertainment Corporation will rise 25.90%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 20.60% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 11.50% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 11 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $527.45 million. 11 analysts are of the opinion that Six Flags Entertainment Corporation’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022 will be $698.59 million. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 19.00%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 3.70%. The 2022 estimates are for Six Flags Entertainment Corporation earnings to increase by 130.00%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 15.23% per year.

SIX Dividends

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between October 25 and October 31.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE:SIX)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.34% of Six Flags Entertainment Corporation shares while 94.11% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 95.39%. There are 94.11% institutions holding the Six Flags Entertainment Corporation stock share, with H Partners Management, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 10.32% of the shares, roughly 8.93 million SIX shares worth $388.24 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 9.44% or 8.16 million shares worth $354.84 million as of Mar 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2022 were iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 2.25 million shares estimated at $48.77 million under it, the former controlled 2.60% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.44% of the shares, roughly 2.1 million shares worth around $91.57 million.