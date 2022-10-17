Should You Invest In SoundHound AI Inc. (NASDAQ: SOUN) In 2022?

In the last trading session, 1.19 million SoundHound AI Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $3.93 changed hands at $0.56 or 16.62% during last session, the market valuation stood at $664.80M. SOUN’s last price was a discount, traded about -361.58% off its 52-week high of $18.14. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.40, which suggests the last value was 38.93% up since then. When we look at SoundHound AI Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.29 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 230.09K.

SoundHound AI Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN) trade information

Instantly SOUN was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 14.91%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 3.93 on Friday, 10/14/22 added 16.62% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -47.60%, with the 5-day performance at 14.91% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, SoundHound AI Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN) is 20.92% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.58 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.94 days.

SoundHound AI Inc. (SOUN) estimates and forecasts

3 analysts are of the opinion that SoundHound AI Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2022 will be $6.22 million.

The 2022 estimates are for SoundHound AI Inc. earnings to decrease by -2.50%.

SOUN Dividends

SoundHound AI Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on August 11.

SoundHound AI Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 23.67% of SoundHound AI Inc. shares while 2.59% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 3.40%. There are 2.59% institutions holding the SoundHound AI Inc. stock share, with KPCB DGF II Associates, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held 0.57% of the shares, roughly 0.89 million SOUN shares worth $2.39 million.

Liberty Street Advisors, Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.47% or 0.74 million shares worth $1.97 million as of Jun 29, 2022.

With 0.3 million shares estimated at $0.8 million under it, the former controlled 0.19% of total outstanding shares.